Veeva Systems (VEEV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Veeva Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $203.20 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $336.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.11.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O'connor sold 371 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 over the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEEV. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

