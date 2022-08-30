Veeva Systems (VEEV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 31st. Analysts expect Veeva Systems to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Veeva Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $203.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $336.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.33 and its 200 day moving average is $198.11.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

