Cooper Companies (COO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.09-$13.29 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $13.09-13.29 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cooper Companies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

COO stock opened at $291.30 on Tuesday. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $284.01 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cooper Companies by 117.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $392.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.78.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

