Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Phibro Animal Health traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,604,000 after acquiring an additional 203,652 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,045,000 after buying an additional 355,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 28,030 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 776,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $646.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

