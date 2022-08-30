Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $69.91, but opened at $67.42. Trupanion shares last traded at $69.47, with a volume of 94 shares traded.

Specifically, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $216,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,937,287.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $216,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,152. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Trupanion to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Trupanion Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -78.43 and a beta of 2.02.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $219.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 31.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

