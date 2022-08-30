InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, September 7th (NASDAQ:INM)

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on Wednesday, September 7th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 7th.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.7 %
Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Institutional Trading of InMed Pharmaceuticals
About InMed Pharmaceuticals
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM)
- Does Micron’s Dividend Increase Mean It’s Time To Buy?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.