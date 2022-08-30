InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, September 7th (NASDAQ:INM)

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on Wednesday, September 7th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 7th.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of InMed Pharmaceuticals

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:INM Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned about 0.44% of InMed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.