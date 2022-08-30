PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Trading Down 5.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $15.72. 141,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,821,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. New Street Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 47,046 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,967,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 42,742 shares during the period. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 8.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.98. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.