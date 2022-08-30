2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $19.00. The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 4815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in 2U by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,120,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 676,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in 2U by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,415,000 after buying an additional 519,324 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,147,000 after buying an additional 460,723 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,542,000 after purchasing an additional 460,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,586,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,342,000 after purchasing an additional 399,604 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $559.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.26 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 32.55%. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

