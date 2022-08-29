AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.94.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock opened at $173.41 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.71. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

