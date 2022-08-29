PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 74,605 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 74,605 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of General Electric worth $90,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 65,306 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 82,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 8,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $75.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.96.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

About General Electric



General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

