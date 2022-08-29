PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Paychex worth $93,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 5.1% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 67.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 60,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 24,345 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.9% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $128.80 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

