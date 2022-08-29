Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 19,403 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,403 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $28,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $104.34 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.30 and its 200 day moving average is $88.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

