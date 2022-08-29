Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,066 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Monster Beverage worth $68,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 85.1% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on MNST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $89.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.26.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

