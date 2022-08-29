PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 11,664 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,664 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $95,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after buying an additional 291,597 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,316,276,000 after buying an additional 55,114 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after buying an additional 132,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,638,000 after buying an additional 90,063 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $280.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $203.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.31 and a 200-day moving average of $269.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

