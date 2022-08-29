PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 925,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,168 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Corteva worth $53,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after buying an additional 96,617 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

