AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 230,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,243,000 after buying an additional 21,853 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,217,000 after buying an additional 39,208 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.7 %

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $207.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.54 and its 200-day moving average is $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.70 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

