PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $99.76 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Crown Castle worth $99,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.94.

Crown Castle stock opened at $173.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

