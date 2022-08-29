Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 832,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108,924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $83,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 621.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,802,000 after purchasing an additional 322,008 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 3.2 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $93.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.01. The company has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.74.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.