Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 3,966 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 16.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,765,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,257,000 after acquiring an additional 143,844 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 48,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 127,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 74,082 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Trading Down 3.7 %

NWL opened at $19.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.75. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NWL. UBS Group decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

