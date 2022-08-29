AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,232 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Clorox by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $129.83.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox stock opened at $144.73 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

