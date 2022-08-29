AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 395.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,499 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of SSNC opened at $57.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

