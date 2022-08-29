AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 255.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,912 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

