AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $222.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

