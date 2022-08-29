AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.32.

Shares of TTWO opened at $127.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 83.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.71. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

