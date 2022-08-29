PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 91,501 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Progressive worth $54,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $125.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.56. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $128.58.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

