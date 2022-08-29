PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $85.24 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,063,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,584 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Schlumberger worth $85,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $39.27 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.86.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Barclays boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

