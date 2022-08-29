NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $108.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average of $119.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $169.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

