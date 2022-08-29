Cetera Advisors LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $6,520,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $702,569,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.

COP stock opened at $112.12 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $54.42 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $145.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.89.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

