Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Teradyne has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Teradyne has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teradyne to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $88.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.05. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Teradyne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Bank of America cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

