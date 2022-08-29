Bunicorn (BUNI) Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $82,910.51 and $1,364.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 807.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.00 or 0.02781652 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00830315 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Bunicorn Profile
Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.
Bunicorn Coin Trading
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BUNIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.