PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,146 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Moody’s worth $65,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moody’s Trading Down 4.3 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.92.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $292.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.