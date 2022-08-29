Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $99,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $86,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.34. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.