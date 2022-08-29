iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,589 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $85,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of IYR opened at $96.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.94. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

