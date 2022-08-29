Citigroup Inc. Has $74.03 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 234,944 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Travelers Companies worth $74,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $166.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.29 and its 200-day moving average is $171.56.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

