General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in General Electric by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $74.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

