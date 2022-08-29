Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,961 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,961 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Extra Space Storage worth $34,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 588.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $207.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.54 and its 200-day moving average is $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.