Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in MetLife by 51.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

MetLife Trading Down 0.4 %

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $65.40 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.88. The company has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

