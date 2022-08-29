Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 143,745 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,745 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,334,568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,078,000 after acquiring an additional 438,977 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,537,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 34,843 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WELL opened at $77.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.71. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.89, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

