Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 23,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $281.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

