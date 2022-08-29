Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 691.7% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 18,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Micron Technology Price Performance

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU opened at $57.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.65.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

