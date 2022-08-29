Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 2,680 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,717.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 477,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after acquiring an additional 450,886 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 253,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after buying an additional 69,884 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 178,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 30,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $32.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CSX to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

