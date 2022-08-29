Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 181 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $86.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

