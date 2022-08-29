Head to Head Survey: BRC (NYSE:BRCC) and Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY)

Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY – Get Rating) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola Amatil and BRC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Amatil N/A N/A N/A BRC N/A -310.89% 85.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Coca-Cola Amatil and BRC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Amatil 0 0 0 0 N/A BRC 0 5 3 0 2.38

Earnings and Valuation

BRC has a consensus price target of $16.43, indicating a potential upside of 55.87%. Given BRC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BRC is more favorable than Coca-Cola Amatil.

This table compares Coca-Cola Amatil and BRC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Amatil $4.68 billion 1.56 $260.32 million $0.50 20.14 BRC $233.10 million 9.57 -$13.85 million N/A N/A

Coca-Cola Amatil has higher revenue and earnings than BRC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of BRC shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Coca-Cola Amatil has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BRC beats Coca-Cola Amatil on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola Amatil



Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits. The company offers its beverages under the Sprite, Fanta, Lift, Kirks, Deep Spring, Mount Franklin, Pump, Powerade, Barista Bros, Fuze Tea, Keri Juice, Monster, Mother, Schweppes, and Jim brands; and alcohol products under the Jim Beam, Makers Mark, Canadian Club, Fiji Bitter, Fiji Gold, Rekorderlig Cider, Vonu Premium Lager, Yenda, and Pressman's Cider, Fortune Favours, Molson Coors, Miller Chill, Feral, Blue Moon, Vonu Premium Lager, Canadian Club, and Roku brands. The company was formerly known as Amatil Limited and changed its name to Coca-Cola Amatil Limited in 1989. Coca-Cola Amatil Limited was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

About BRC



BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

