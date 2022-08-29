Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,180 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.59% of IAA worth $81,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Discerene Group LP lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 889.8% during the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,710,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth $5,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $36.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.48 million. IAA had a return on equity of 88.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

