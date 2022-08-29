Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.73% of CONMED worth $76,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,838,000 after purchasing an additional 30,798 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 981.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,965 shares during the period.

CONMED Trading Down 4.6 %

CONMED stock opened at $91.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $87.24 and a 1-year high of $159.11.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. Research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently -20.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. TheStreet cut shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $265,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

