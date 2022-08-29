AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 101.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 28.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GIB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.13.

CGI Stock Performance

CGI Profile

Shares of GIB opened at $80.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $73.76 and a one year high of $93.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

