AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,703 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 457,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,584,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,813,000 after buying an additional 275,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,302,000 after buying an additional 360,707 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,429,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,027,000 after buying an additional 81,406 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,786,000 after buying an additional 139,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $102.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.90. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $133.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

