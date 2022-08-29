AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,973,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after buying an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,233,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $359.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.67 and a 200 day moving average of $345.61. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.16.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

