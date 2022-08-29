Yakira Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 58,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Leafly Stock Performance

Shares of LFLYW opened at $0.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.53. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $2.48.

Get Leafly alerts:

Leafly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates an online cannabis information resource for medical marijuana patients and seasoned consumers. The company's platform provides information on cannabis flowers, topicals, edibles, concentrates, and other products; medical dispensaries, recreational stores, and doctors; and strains.

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.