Yakira Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 58,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
Leafly Stock Performance
Shares of LFLYW opened at $0.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.53. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $2.48.
Leafly Company Profile
