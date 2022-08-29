AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 715.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,137 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Autodesk by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,470,795,000 after acquiring an additional 333,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,504,904,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Autodesk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,156,529,000 after acquiring an additional 186,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,566,451 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $999,908,000 after buying an additional 99,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Autodesk by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,874,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Down 5.6 %

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $207.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.74. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

